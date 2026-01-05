Hayao Miyazaki turns 85, and here's the best way to celebrate his anime

HQ

Despite multiple retirement announcements, Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki is actively working on a new film at Studio Ghibli, coming to the studio daily to develop ideas, and continuing his creative work after the success of The Boy and the Heron, which many fans and critics assumed had served as a fitting conclusion.

His ongoing activity seems even more impressive when you take into account the fact that the studio's vice president turned 85 today, and while there are no announcements regarding new projects, here at Gamereactor we invite you to enjoy his very best works, from the recent Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron (review) to the compilation of Hayao Miyazaki's best 5 anime films we published some time ago.

Because 2026 isn't just about video game series anniversaries, is it? Happy birthday, Miyazaki-san!