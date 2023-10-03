Hayao Miyazaki is already working on his next film

HQ

Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most legendary animators of all-time, is working on his next film. For a while, he claimed that The Boy and the Heron would be his last picture, but it seems the filmmaking bug just has not left this legend.

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki spoke with French outlet Liberation, where he said that the filmmaker "thinks about this new project every day." Despite being 82 years of age, it appears that Miyazaki has no intention of slowing down.

"I can no longer stop him," Suzuki went on to say. We're not sure exactly what Miyazaki has cooking up, and here in Europe we're still waiting for The Boy and the Heron to release, so before we can get hyped about another project we'd mostly like to see what Miyazaki's alleged "last film" was supposed to be.