Hawkeye to premiere on Disney Plus on November 24

Disney has finally put a date on when we can look forward to seeing Hawkeye pop up on Disney Plus. Set for a November 24 release date, as Entertainment Weekly reports, the TV show will be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following the conclusion of the first season of Loki.

Based on not only Jeremy Renner's Avenger Clint "Hawkeye" Barton, the show will also bring another archer to the MCU, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. As for the storyline, we can expect it to be largely about Hawkeye taking Bishop under his wing, as we gear up for the new era of the Avengers of which very few of the cast from the 2012 film are still a part of.

As mentioned above, the show will launch on Disney+ on November 24, and as for the number of episodes it will span, IMDB lists the show to last for eight episodes.

