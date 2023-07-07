Hawaii is the "perfect place" or The Crew Motorfest's playlist experience say Ubisoft

HQ

Later this year, car fanatics will be heading to Hawaii to experience the next chapter in Ubisoft's The Crew series. Known as The Crew Motorfest, this title seems to have shades of Forza Horizon, as it revolves around a festival for motorheads, all set in an open world that has all manner of tricks and treats dotted around.

While I had the chance to play The Crew Motorfest in Los Angeles recently, I also had the opportunity to catch up with a couple of developers from Ubisoft's Ivory Tower, to learn more about this racing experience.

During that interview, which you can watch in full below, I asked senior creative director Stéphane Beley about why the team chose Hawaii as the host location for the game.

"We chose to go to Hawaii because for us it was the perfect place. It's really a playful playground where you can enjoy all types of vehicles so much easily. It's really the perfect location for everyone," said Beley.

"You have so many different biomes to explore and discover. You will race through the streets of Honolulu or just go and adventure deep through the lush rainforest or you will go to the volcano or to the beach. There's really so many places to discover, but for us it was the perfect place for the playlists experience to use all this car culture diversity inside a beautiful island with beautiful graphics."

The Crew Motorfest will launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on September 14, 2023.