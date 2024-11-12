HAVN's HS 420 mid-tower PC case wants to solve your GPU airflow woes

HQ

There is still a stigma around building your own PC and the challenges that can come with it, but one of the many benefits of taking on this task is that you can acquire and use products that are far more effective than pre-built alternatives. Take the HAVN HS 420 case as an example. This massive capacity case is designed to provide space for the most powerful fans and radiators on the market, all so that you can ensure the biggest and latest GPUs are given the space and airflow necessary to function at their best.

The HAVN HS 420 has space to store 140mm fans in 11 positions as well as up to 420mm radiators on its top, side, and bottom too. Needless to say, there are plenty of ways to keep your PC components cool in this mega case.

To see whether the HAVN HS 420 is the PC case for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about it.