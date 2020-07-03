Haven will be released on PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Haven is an action RPG developed by The Game Bakers, the studio behind the highly acclaimed shoot 'em up Furi. For its next game, it expects to deliver something with a different tone, in order to let players to "innovate, to explore new experiences".

As we reported last year, Haven is a game about love and freedom, and the developer also suggests that you play with a special someone if not playing solo.

It was previously announced that the RPG will launch on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Switch and PS4. Now in a blog post, The Game Bakers confirmed that Haven will also be released on PS5 as well. Not only that but it also detailed a bunch of concrete design decisions in the said post, which you can check from this link if you want to know more.

Last but not least, a new trailer has landed, you can check below. Is Haven on your wish list?