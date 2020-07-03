Haven will be released on PlayStation 5

Haven is an action RPG developed by The Game Bakers, the studio behind the highly acclaimed shoot 'em up Furi. For its next game, it expects to deliver something with a different tone, in order to let players to "innovate, to explore new experiences".
As we reported last year, Haven is a game about love and freedom, and the developer also suggests that you play with a special someone if not playing solo.
It was previously announced that the RPG will launch on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, Switch and PS4. Now in a blog post, The Game Bakers confirmed that Haven will also be released on PS5 as well. Not only that but it also detailed a bunch of concrete design decisions in the said post, which you can check from this link if you want to know more.
Last but not least, a new trailer has landed, you can check below. Is Haven on your wish list?
