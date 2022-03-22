Haven Studios has joined the PlayStation Studios family

HQ

Sony has announced that it has welcomed yet another developer into the PlayStation Studios family. This time, it's Jade Raymond's studio, Haven Studios, a developer that is currently working on a new IP that is said to be a AAA multiplayer experience.

Revealed in the PlayStation Blog, it's mentioned by the head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, that PlayStation and Haven had been working together since the studio was founded and that PlayStation is "confident" in Haven's plan to deliver the "ambitious project" they are working on.

Speaking about joining PlayStation Studios, Raymond added, "SIE is a supportive partner that truly understands the creative process and what it takes to make a blockbuster AAA game. They have empowered and encouraged us to bring our bold vision to life and make our dreams come true and we could not be more thrilled about this opportunity to strengthen our partnership."

Raymond signed off with, "To our Haven team - a huge thank you. It's been one of the most rewarding years of my career - and to the players out there, we can't wait to share more. We're just at the beginning of what is sure to be a wondrous adventure that will span generations."

Are you excited to see what Haven Studios is working on?