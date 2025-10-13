Have you ever wondered why Monoco looked like a mop in Clair Obscur?

HQ

One of the many characters you encounter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Monoco, a scholarly Gestral who views combat as a form of meditation, speaks your language, and enjoys joining you on adventures. You can bring him along with your group and utilize this versatile support character.

But if you've ever met him, you know that he also has a very distinctive look, resembling a mix between a mop and a dog. And that's perhaps not so strange. When Gamereactor recently had the opportunity to talk to the lead writer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, we took the opportunity to ask her about her secret inspiration for the game, to which she replied:

"My dog Trunks was also a source of inspiration! That's the inspiration for Monoco's haircut, the relationship dialogue where Verso is like, let me cut your hair, you look like a mop. It's because at that time, Trunks' hair was quite overgrown and he looked like a walking mop. That's what we say to him all the time, you look like a mop! It's time for a haircut! There's a lot of these kinds of things sprinkled throughout."

She also had several other interesting things and thoughts to share, which you will be able to read later this week when we publish the interview in its entirety here on Gamereactor.

If you want to know more about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and why you have to play it, we recommend our review.