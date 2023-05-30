Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Have you even heard about June's Games with Gold?

Next month is filled with exciting games launching, but Xbox continues to disappoint most Live Gold subscribers.

Earlier today, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to many cool and promising games joining the service's library the first half of June. I doubt many of those who just have Live Gold will say the same about what they're offered.

Microsoft has announced the Games with Gold line-up for June, and it consists of the following:


  • Adios from June 1 - 30.

  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown from June 16 - July 15

It's worth mentioning that both games have very positive reviews on Steam, but I doubt that is enough when forums are filled with complaints about the lack of big, well-known games.

What do you think about June's Games with Gold?

