Starfield has a pretty impressive physics engine which people have been using in various ways to demonstrate it, like filling up spaceships with potatoes (because why not?) and letting them all out at once.

But we prefer sandwiches, and a user on X has shared an example of how much fun you can have with bread in the game to also show off the physics. Check it out below and stop eating those sandwiches in the game and start playing with them instead.