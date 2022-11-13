Have a Nice Death is coming to the Nintendo Switch in March

HQ

PC players may have already had a chance to play Magic Design Studios' 2D action roguelike title, Have a Nice Death, as the game has been available in Early Access on the platform for some time. But soon Nintendo Switch owners will be able to get in on the fun, as the game will be debuting on the system as soon as next year.

As announced during the recent Indie World broadcast, we're told that Have a Nice Death will be landing on Switch and exiting Early Access and officially debuting on PC on March 22, 2023.

The game will retail for $24.99 at launch, but is currently available at the discounted price of $19.99 for any Switch owners who pre-order between now and March 21.

The full release edition will include all of the previous content added into the game during its Early Access phase, alongside an array of new content, including an entire new world packed with a bunch of fresh enemies and bosses to face off with.

Take a look at the Switch announcement trailer below.