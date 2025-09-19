Haunted Hotel: Season 1

Netflix has become a great hub for fans of animation. Whether it's more traditional cartoons, original anime, or anything in between, you can always find something exciting or new on the streamer. For September, one of the big additions is Haunted Hotel, with this being a series created by ex-Rick and Morty and Archer writer Matt Roller, and executive produced by several Rick and Morty and Community execs too. Needless to say, there's a lot of comedy expertise (and animated comedy at that) behind this series, so the question is whether it sticks the landing.

After watching the entirety of Season 1 of Haunted Hotel, I'm left a bit underwhelmed frankly. It's an easy and digestible television series without question, but it doesn't quite elicit the same level of chuckles and even laugh out loud moments as many of its competitors. There are moments that land with the viewer, typically surrounding the character of Abaddon, an eternal demon trapped in the body of an 18th century boy, but generally speaking the humour doesn't land in the same way as Big Mouth, F Is for Family, BoJack Horseman, and similar, and that's if we're just talking about animated Netflix comedy shows too.

HQ

So anyway, the plot of Haunted Hotel is a rather simple one, where there isn't really a key driving force that pushes the story forward on an episodic basis. In fact, it never wastes any time explaining the situation at hand, the show just commences and expects you to piece together the premise, which revolves around a single mother of two, who is attempting to run a haunted hotel left to her by her deceased brother, who is now one of the ghosts that inhabits the area. It's the same setup as most animated comedy shows where every episode has a unique storyline that very loosely ties the wider whole together.

Again, it functions and works as a premise and the idea behind the show does lead to some fun and entertaining storylines and narrative threads. But at the same time I'm mostly left waiting for Haunted Hotel to take the next step and to find its footing and become a truly hilarious and witty show, something it never quite manages. It plays with fun ideas and its characters are unique enough to stand out, but aside from the demon Abaddon who does some truly hilarious things, a lot of the rest of the humour either fails to connect or is so heavily based on ridiculous character archetypes that it's simply not inherently funny. It's a bit like Rick and Morty in that way, as while Pickle Rick is funny once, it's not a grossly funny idea that can carry a joke for long. In Haunted Hotel, the same applies to the recurring Candlehead, as an example.

What I do like is how Haunted Hotel parodies and delivers satirical takes on many iconic horror tropes. There's a trowel wielding slasher killer, body-snatching creatures, hellish cultists, supernatural documentary makers, and so forth. It's a fun way to poke fun at horror as a whole without being too absurd as is the case in Scary Movie flicks, for example.

And as for the animation, it's quite atypical of what we expect from Netflix productions. It's well-animated and colourful, and packed with plenty of detail, but don't expect anything special or similar to what Arcane offered, as a point of comparison. Also, the performances are fine but don't come across as much to write home about, be that for the main cast including Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, and Skyler Gisondo, or even the cameos that include Kumail Nanjiani and many more.

So all in all, Haunted Hotel comes across as a rather standard and even safe animated Netflix series. It doesn't do much to stand out from the pack, but it is easy to consume and entertaining enough that getting through its 10 episodes spanning less than five hours is quite a simple commitment. Is it a worthy addition to your watchlist for the spooky season? Sure. Will you be desperate for a second season? The jury is out on that.