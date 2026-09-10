Haunted Hotel returns to Netflix in October for its second season

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If you are looking for an animated television series to sink your teeth into this autumn, why not head back to Netflix for an offering ideal for the coming spooky season? The streaming platform has revealed Haunted Hotel will soon be making a comeback and that the comedy show, based on a human family running a hotel inhabited by all manner of paranormal spirits, will have new episodes to enjoy as soon as October.

From October 9, the second season of Haunted Hotel will be back, and this coming batch of episodes will see the demon Abaddon returning and ready to help Katherine and her family solve a slate of "paranormal problems" at the inherited manor house.

While we are still awaiting a full trailer giving us a firm taste of what these coming episodes will offer, a teaser has arrived seeing Abaddon poking fun at the Netflix portfolio. Check it out below.