Haunted Hotel is a Netflix animated series from Rick and Morty's writer

Netflix has become a bit of a hotspot for animated television and film, and this September that will only be improving. We've now been introduced to Haunted Hotel, an upcoming series that revolves around a single mother who is looking to run a hotel that is well... haunted, by various spectres and ghouls.

The show is written by Matt Roller, one of the writers of Rick and Morty, and it stars a few interesting names, like Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.

As for the plot, we're told: "The adult animated comedy series created by Matt Roller will center on a single mother of two who struggles to run the Undervale, a hotel that happens to be haunted. Luckily, she has some help from her estranged brother ... who is now one of the ghosts and thinks his fellow phantoms have some pretty good ideas."

The show is also supported with an array of executive producers that come from Rick and Morty, including Dan Harmon, Steve Levy, and Erica Hayes, with Spider-Man: No Way Home's Chris McKenna also attached in the same role.

As per when Haunted Hotel will be premiering, the series will debut on September 19, and you can see the trailer for it below.