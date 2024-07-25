Haunted ex-military defence base island is up for sale

HQ

If you've ever wanted to own your own island, now you can, as a six-acre property off the coast of Devon, UK, has been listed for sale. It takes ten minutes to reach by boat from the mainland, and was used as a military base for hundreds of years.

There's centuries if not millennia of history on this island, including 18th century cannons that are still in their original locations. If you are looking to own this island, no official price has been listed yet, but it's expected to be in the millions.

You'll also get some spiritual neighbours as part of the deal, as it is believed that fifteen ghosts - all former military men - also reside on the island. Apparently, they're not evil spirits, and actually are there to protect the island, just as they did when they were alive.

