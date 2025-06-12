Haunted Chocolatier will have a bigger world than Stardew Valley

HQ

It's fascinating to see more information about Haunted Chocolatier make its arrival. The upcoming project is the next effort from developer ConcernedApe, the very individual who made Stardew Valley. ConcernedApe has been keen to share information about Haunted Chocolatier, despite the fact that there is very little of substance ever shown off about the game, all while the supposedly finished Stardew Valley continues to receive updates and improvements, perhaps forever...

In a recent post on X, ConcernedApe once again reminded fans that Haunted Chocolatier is in production and on its way, noting that the game will succeed Stardew Valley by having an open world that is larger.

"The world of haunted chocolatier is larger than stardew valley".

It's unclear how much larger, and likewise we're still waiting for any form of information in relation to the game and when it might actually arrive, something that fans have been eager to hear more about for years.