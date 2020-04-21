Cookies

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix to release next month

Sega revealed that Switch adventure game Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA MegaMix is set to release in May.

Sega just announced that Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, a revamped version of Project DIVA Future Tone, is set to release on Switch. The game has already been available for a few months in Japan, and will finally be playable in the West on May 15. Several new costumes, tracks and game modes have been added, which should account for even more hours of fun, especially with these enhanced graphics!

The pre-orders are already live, while a demo is also available on the Nintendo eShop if you want to explore the Hatsune Miku's universe.

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix

