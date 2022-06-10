Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle is coming to PC and Xbox

Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle was released for Switch back in March, but now it is time for more people to enjoy this quite clever puzzle game as it is also coming for PC and Xbox.

It supports co-op for up to two people and according to the Xbox Store, it has 39 illustrations that can be split up into different amount of pieces depending on the difficulty your prefer; "Easy (63 pieces), Normal (130 pieces) and Hard (300 pieces)". Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle will be released on June 23 for £9.99 / €11.99.

Xbox Series S/X has managed to increase it's Japanese presence lately and last week alone Famitsu reported that it sold 10% of the combined lifetime sales of Xbox One. This is something that is expected to lead to more quirky Japanese releases like Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle.