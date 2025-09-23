Hatsune Miku has arrived for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

Technically speaking, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds hasn't even been released yet, and only those who pre-ordered and thus got a few days' headstart are up and running. However, that's not stopping Sonic Team and Sega from releasing a new character for the game.

We have previously reported on the ambitious goal of launching a free driver for the game every month, and it seems that they are serious about this. Therefore, the previously confirmed Hatsune Miku has now been delivered to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds fans and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

For all you mere mortals who haven't pre-ordered Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, it will be released on September 25. We have already reviewed it, and you can read what we think here.

Also... don't forget to claim free content by creating a Sega account.