Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will soon be pulled from PS4 and mobile platfoms

It is reportedly due to publishing agreements ending on those platforms.

The Christmas-themed sequel Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star will be pulled from sale on the PlayStation Store and mobile platforms before the end of May. According to Moa, the creator of the original game, this is because publishing agreements on these platforms have now expired.

Posting on Twiiter, Moa said: "Hatoful&HoliStar will not be available for new customers on iOS, Android, and PS store at the end of May. Anyone who currently owns the game will continue to still own it. Steam version will stay on sale as normal. Hatoful&HoliStar will be delisted from these three stores because the publishing agreements on those platforms are coming to an end."

At least the Steam version is still active for anybody who wants to play and existing owners will still continue to keep the game within their libraries. It's still sad to see a game pulled from sale especially in this case, as there aren't a great deal of bird dating sims on the market.

Thanks, Comic Book.

