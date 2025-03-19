Hasbro will have something to say about the future of Baldur's Gate soon

HQ

After making the rip-roaring success that was Baldur's Gate III, the opportunity to make an expansion or another game came Larian's way. But, the developer decided it was going to head elsewhere, leaving Hasbro with a massively successful RPG that needs a new name to guide its future.

Of course, Hasbro wasn't just going to drop Baldur's Gate after the third game's achievements, and speaking with IGN, it seems that we'll have more to talk about on the IP soon. Speaking at GDC, Hasbro's SVP of digital games Dan Ayoub said there are "a lot of people very interested in Baldur's Gate."

"We're kind of working out our plans for the future and what we're going to be doing with that. And actually, in pretty short order, we're going to have some stuff to talk about around that," he said.

Hasbro does want a Baldur's Gate IV somewhere down the line, but understands making such a game will take time. "I mean, we're not in a hurry. Right? That's the thing, we're going to take a very measured approach," Ayoub continued. "We've got a lot of plans, a lot of different ways to go about it. We're starting to think about, okay, yeah, we're ready to start dipping toes a little bit and talking about a few things. And I think, in really short order, like I said, again, not to over-tease that point, we're going to have some other things to talk about around that."

Ayoub also said that Baldur's Gate III has raised the bar for Dungeons & Dragons games as a whole, which comes with its own set of pressures. There's certainly going to be a massive amount of pressure for whoever takes up Larian's mantle for the next Baldur's Gate.