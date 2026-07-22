Hasbro unveils its premium-quality Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf figures from The Legend of Zelda collection

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One of the initiatives most eagerly awaited by fans in 2026 - the year marking the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise - was to get a glimpse (and, naturally, to buy, if possible) of some of the figures Hasbro is producing in collaboration with Nintendo, and yesterday they hinted that we'd be seeing them today. The announcement has arrived, and we now have a first look at the three figures from the Heroes of Hyrule collection that have just been released on the Hasbro Pulse shop.

The figures are 15 centimetres tall (although the Ganondorf figure is taller, at 19 centimetres) and are made from high-density plastic, with over 20 points of articulation each, as well as featuring an additional layer of soft materials, and are suitable for ages 4 and over, in case you're thinking of giving one as a present to the little ones in the family. Prices range from 32.99 (for the Link and Zelda figures, each) to 44.99 euros for the Ganondorf figure. The website offers free delivery on orders over 70 euros, and the three figures will start shipping from 17 March 2027, just in time to arrive at your home before the film's release next year.

Here are the links to pre-order your Link, or the Zelda, or Ganondorf, and don't miss the image gallery below.