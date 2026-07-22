Hasbro to lose $56 million over cancelled games "set to release in 2028 and beyond"

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Hasbro has recorded a $56 million non-cash impairment during the second quarter of its fiscal year. This comes from the cancellation of multiple video games the brand expected to release in 2028 and the years following.

This was first caught by PC Gamer, which also makes note of the fact that this isn't a direct loss for Hasbro. Instead, it's a decrease in value of an asset compared to its prior value. Hasbro has been pretty confident in its video game endeavours in the past, especially following the success of Baldur's Gate III. As we approach the three-year anniversary of that game's release, though, there is no announcement for a sequel, nor is there anything that feels like it's going to create a similar level of success for Hasbro.

Larian is back working on a new Divinity game, Warlock is in the works but we know very little about it, and Archetype Entertainment will deliver Exodus next year, which probably has the best chance of being a hit if it delivers the Mass Effect feeling we've all missed so sorely.

Already, we know of at least one of the games Hasbro cancelled, as it announced the new game from Stig Asmussen's studio Giant Skull was scrapped this year. A G.I. Joe game may also be on the chopping block, but we haven't had that confirmed at the time of writing. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said "over the last several quarters, we have reviewed our portfolio and updated our plans for Hasbro's digital future. That work included cancelling several games scheduled for release in 2028 and beyond and recording a $56M non-cash write down this quarter for related capitalized costs." He then reminded people that Baldur's Gate III remains "one of the biggest and most awarded role-playing games of the last decade."