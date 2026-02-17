Hasbro: "The Snake Eyes game is not cancelled"

HQ

During the night, we reported that the developer of G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes, Atomic Arcade, had been shut down without prior warning, something that was confirmed by several employees on LinkedIn. This gave good reason to suspect that the title would be in jeopardy, since a developer is, after all, not an insignificant part of the creation of a game.

Although it's still sad that another promising developer has been forced to close, Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast has now commented on the matter via Wccftech, where a representative says:

"The Snake Eyes game is not cancelled. The team is currently taking time to evaluate the path forward for the game. While decisions haven't been finalized, we're committed to providing updates as soon as we're able."

We're still not entirely positive. Unfortunately, it's quite common for games not to survive studio changes, or for them to become something completely different from what was originally intended. And even if a new developer is found, it's unclear how much of the old work they want to use, so it's not certain that the vision of a more mature adventure with the ninja Snake Eyes will ultimately be the result and the game will likely be delayed by several years.

In short, we're a little more positive than we were during the night, but there are still many concerns.