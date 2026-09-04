Hasbro still believes in an Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel, but it needs to find a new studio to make it

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Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has amassed quite the following since it first released back in 2023. The film, which depicts the adventures of a rag-tag bunch of adventurers working together for one last job against their former guild member, was hit with strong critical reviews, and has only seen more appreciation for it following it leaving the box office. A sequel has been penned, but there's just one major block getting in the way.

"I think Hasbro is a big believer in it, and if they can figure out a studio partner to make it work, they'll want to proceed. As are our producers," co-director Jonathan Goldstein told The Playlist in a recent interview. Paramount, the studio that funded the first film, passed on it after it scored $200 million at the box office on a $150 million budget, due to financial reasons.

It's unclear whether a second film could draw in enough butts in seats to deliver a profit at the box office, but a potential sequel may want to tone the budget down. If the box office in 2026 has taught us anything, it's that people want to see good movies (as always), but it helps a movie make a profit if it wasn't costing a studio hundreds of millions of dollars it then has to make back.