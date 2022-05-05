Hasbro releases full-scale Darth Vader helmet in honour of May the fourth

HQ

Another May 4th has passed, and as you might have guessed, we got plenty of Star Wars news (like yesterday's new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer). The toy maker Hasbro sure hasn't forgotten about this either, and announced one of the coolest collector's editions ever. Because who hasn't spent their entire childhood and even most of their adult life yearning for a life-size Darth Vader helmet?

Sure there have been helmets before but nothing that comes close to this design and that's just the facts. You want the real thing and you can tell right from the name that The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet will make all your space dreams come true. It's got the right retro red lenses and it's not just a helmet either, it's battery powered for essential functions like Vader's heavy breathing. Surely it can't be only us who really would like to wear this to school or work approximately every day?

The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet was announced during Hasbro's Star Wars Day livestream and will be available for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse and select retailers beginning May 5 (today). Shipping will not occur until spring 2023 and the suggested retail price is $131.99.