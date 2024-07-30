Hasbro plans to release one to two video games per year

Monopoly Go has been a huge success for Hasbro, and now the company wants to bring that success to additional areas. They now want to focus on "digital play" and plan to release one to two games per year from late 2025 to early 2026.

"As we look at the business of play, it's clear that digital is here to stay and a bigger factor than ever in how successful toy and game companies will grow and strengthen their brands", said CEO Chris Cocks during a conference call on the latest financial results.

This however does also come as Hasbro announced last December that 1,100 employees would be forced to leave the company in an effort to remain financially healthy.