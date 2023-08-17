Hasbro opens entertainment division with several franchise projects in the works

HQ

Hasbro has announced the creation of Hasbro Entertainment, a division within the company that unifies the television, film, animation and digital media businesses. It will be chaired by Olivier Dumont, while Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano will serve as head of film and head of television, respectively.

According to the Variety report, Hasbro is currently developing more than two dozen projects based on major IPs such as "Dungeons & Dragons", "Transformers", "G.I JOE", "NERF", "Play-Doh", "Magic: The Gathering", "Peppa Pig" and "My Little Pony".

"Entertainment is core to Hasbro's strategy and its mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play," said Tim Kilpin, president of toy licensing and entertainment for Hasbro. "Audiences can count on Hasbro to keep creating compelling and fun entertainment that brings to life our wide array of iconic brands, including 'Peppa Pig,' 'My Little Pony,' and 'Transformers,' reaching audiences through varied platforms in ways that resonate in today's fast-paced world."