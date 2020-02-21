Hasbro launches Mandalorian themed toys, baby Yoda included

If you have ever dreamed of owning your own miniature Baby Yoda (yes we know it's not Yoda, but his species still remains unnamed), Hasbro has decided to cash in on the successful, and in Gamereactor's opinion, extremely well made Mandalorian series.

Thanks toSpace we now know what the toys look like, as Hasbro unveiled a lot of toys, and prices, ahead of the New York Toy Fair.

Prices for toys and games board start at $15 but expect the larger and more complex products to cost a pretty penny.

There is an animatronic doll available via Amazon Amazon, that includes 25 sounds and even lays to sleep when put on its back.

Other characters such as Ahsoka Tano also gets new figurines, and even a Darksaber will be available in spring.

All images credited to Hasbro.