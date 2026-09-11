Hasbro issues statement on US Department of Homeland Security's AI posts featuring Optimus Prime

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The current United States government and Trump administration has been upsetting many fans around the world with its complete disregard of intellectual property ownership and using established and beloved brands and characters to push its polarising agenda.

We've seen countless artificial intelligence-generated videos and images based on the world of Halo, Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, and even more recently, Transformers. The latter has seen Optimus Prime appearing as a sort of ally to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the US, and naturally, it hasn't gone down very well with a lot of fans, nor with Transformers owner Hasbro.

In a statement on social media, Hasbro has now condemned these AI-generated posts and announced they don't reflect the Transformers brand nor Hasbro.

"Optimus Prime is a beloved character who represents humility, leadership, compassion and justice. Hasbro is aware of the recent posts using his likeness. These posts were done without permission and do not represent the Transformers brand or Hasbro."

The posts from the DHS have since been taken down, but the damage certainly seems to be done already.