Hasbro is making Halo Infinite Nerf guns

Those looking forward to Halo Infinite can also look forward to shooting their friends with Halo Infinite-inspired guns loaded with foam darts.

Halo and Hasbro fans, rejoice! The classic shooter series and the toy industry giants are teaming up to create toy guns of the popular Nerf variety inspired by the upcoming Halo Infinite. Not only that, but according to a report by Gamespot, the Nerf version of the MA40 Blaster specifically is set to come with a code unlocking a weapon skin in Halo Infinite, so those wanting to net each and every customisation item should be looking for their nearest toy store come launch.

Three guns have been revealed so far, the SPNKR, the Needler and the MA40 Blaster and you can check them all out below. The lineup of toys is set to launch this year on October 1, presumably coinciding with the launch of the game, however, the game's release date has not yet been confirmed.

