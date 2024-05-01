Hasbro is investing $1 billion into internal game development

HQ

Hasbro is largely a company known for making physical toys, but it seems it is becoming more and more focused on getting back into the gaming space. Baldur's Gate III showcased just how popular some of its many IPs are, and how much money there is to be made in gaming.

According to a new report from Gamesindustry.biz, Hasbro has already invested $1 billion into 4 internal AAA studios. We have the sci-fi RPG Exodus from Archetype Entertainment, the Snake Eyes GI Joe game from Atomic Arcade, the Dungeons & Dragons game from Invoke Studios, and a horror game from Skeleton Key.

Dan Ayoub, head of digital product development at Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast, was very eager about what gaming can offer the company. "The biggest thing to takeaway, which is honestly a little surprise to a lot of people, is that Hasbro is in fact making video games. And we have a considerable investment in our studio structure; we've got over $1 billion in games right now being developed."

"It's always been about play, it's always been about entertaining people," Ayoub continued. "And gaming is the predominant form of entertainment for a lot of people, and it's something that just continues to grow. So in a lot of ways, it makes sense for Hasbro to be in this space."

"The appetite is there if we're authentic, and we're focused on quality. And that is absolutely the priority, and in many ways, the reason for the genesis behind these internal studios."

