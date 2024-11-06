Hasbro has been speaking with Transformers One's director about future projects

HQ

It has been a long time since we saw a purely animated Transformers film on the big screen. Thankfully, October's Transformers One bucked that trend and also delivered a film that seemed to do quite well with fans and critics alike. Naturally, with this in mind, the question now shifts to whether Hasbro plans to continue exploring animated Transformers films, or if instead the future lies back in the live-action offerings they also produce.

Speaking with Brands Untapped, Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont has mentioned that conversations have already started about bringing back Transformers One's director, Josh Cooley, to make more animated Transformers films.

"I agree, it is early days, but never too soon to think about what's possible! In fact, coming off of Transformers One, we have been exploring future projects with the film's director, Josh Cooley. The Transformers franchise has such a rich history and passionate fandom, so there are so many facets that have yet to be explored in entertainment."

It's unclear whether these projects will be sequels or if instead they will take us into different parts of Transformers history and lore.

Would you be interested in more animated Transformers films?