Hasbro and The Loyal Subjects to celebrate the 40th anniversary of M.A.S.K.

While it feels like practically everything in popular culture from the 80s has made a comeback, often several times over, there is one beloved phenomenon in particular that has remained forgotten - M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand).

Released by Kenner in 1985, the series can be seen as something of a hybrid between G.I. Joe and Transformers, with the M.A.S.K. organization - led by Matt Tracker - hunting Miles Mayhem's terrorist group V.E.N.O.M., where both sides had access to super-powered masks and vehicles that could be turned into war machines. There were also a couple of fairly entertaining video games based on the show, mainly for the Commodore 64.

Although the TV series (which arguably had the best opening of the 80's), the video games and the toys were of a higher standard than many other things at the time, it wasn't a huge success, and very few and half-hearted attempts have been made to bring the series back to life. But... 2025 is the 40th anniversary, and at least some things are happening now.

Hasbro and The Loyal Subjects have created a series of M.A.S.K. collectible toys, which are much more detailed than the originals, but without losing the 80s toy-look. In a first round, Condor, Rhino, Switchblade and of course Thunderhawk have been presented.

Exactly when they will be released or what they will cost we don't know yet, but we guess these will fly off the shelves.