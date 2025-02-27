Has Warner Bros. become the video game industry's biggest villain?

HQ

It's always disappointing to hear about a video game developer being closed down or facing layoffs following a rough run of events. There's nothing glorifying about individuals losing their jobs and being made redundant, but at the same time video games are a business, and sometimes a business decision needs to be made for the health and efficiency (perhaps even survival) of the overall whole. However, the recent Warner Bros. Games studio closures just feel wrong and leave an incredibly poor taste in my mouth. There's something about the way that this portfolio of developers has been operated over the last few years - and to that extent, even the wider Warner Bros. entertainment division - that makes the recent decision feel all the worse.

For those unaware, I'll recap very briefly what has happened here before continuing further. Following a former report from Bloomberg about the state of Warner Bros. Games, which suggested that Monolith Productions' Wonder Woman was being rebooted after a troublesome development, it has since been confirmed that the production giant has decided to close down Monolith, cancel Wonder Woman, and even shut down MultiVersus creator Player First Games and mobile specialist Warner Bros. San Diego. The confirmation came in an email that was reported on by Kotaku and that claimed it was a "strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them."

Despite Monolith and Player First both working on DC titles, and the former even working on other franchises operated by Warner in the past, the major entertainment company even went as far as to say that this was happening to better "structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises," with references to Harry Potter, DC, Mortal Kombat, and Game of Thrones. Yep, that's a bit of a confusing one to get your head around as it feels contradictory at best, and even off the mark especially since Game of Thrones has had a minor, arguably even absent presence in the video game space since... well, almost forever.

But at the same time, I can once again see a degree of sense in the decision from Warner here, because as much as it's disappointing, the millions and millions spent on Wonder Woman already and a lack of a positive product means that it's facing a massive challenge to recoup its production costs. Axing this idea and moving on is probably for the best, else we could find Monolith trapped in a hell like Rocksteady was with Suicide Squad. Still, you can't completely cut a team as talented and storied as Monolith, and then say you "remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios". That's about as contradictory as it gets.

My main issue with this whole upsetting turn of events is that Warner Bros. has been leading its developers down a path that is hard to support for some time now. They've been chasing a live service dragon (like Sony...) for so long, consistently failing along the way, and perhaps most inexcusably, tasking really skilled single-player-geared developers to make this a reality. Warner Bros. has for years now been shooting itself in the foot, and 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, MultiVersus, and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions are just three firm examples of this. Now Monolith and Player First are reaping the consequences for this ridiculous focus, with Player First feeling particularly savage as Warner only acquired the team last summer... Why bother buying them if the future seemed so bleak?

It's hard to look at this recent turn of events from Warner as anything other than greed-driven and inexcusably badly managed. Granted, it wouldn't be the first time that the production giant faced criticism of that kind, as we are talking about the same company that binned Coyote vs. Acme and Batgirl because it wanted the tax write offs despite both films being mostly ready to go. This is also a company that made The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim to retain its grasp on the Middle-earth brand and even admitted that was the case just ahead of its premiere, and also a company that managed to piss off perhaps the biggest name in filmmaking today, Christopher Nolan, because he was worried Warner couldn't be trusted to release his The Odyssey film with the right marketing strategy... Warner Bros. has been missing the mark for a long while now, and this latest video game shutdown is just another example.

If all of this wasn't enough to get you as mad about Warner Bros. latest movements as I am, let me also add that despite shutting down the 30+ year-old Monolith, Warner has decided to retain the trademark patent for the revolutionary Nemesis system that the developer created. Yep. As Eurogamer notes, the developers are being laid off but they can't even take their own creation with them... I'd feel less strongly about that if Warner was and has been making full use of the Nemesis idea since its inception, but it hasn't, and nothing gives me any faith that will change. So, until 2036 when the patent runs out (assuming Warner doesn't do the expected and simply extend the patent), we won't be seeing this fantastic idea in a video game again...

Business is business and I will always have that in my mind to some degree when I see these kinds of decisions being made, as companies don't become worth as much as Warner Bros. without upsetting folk along the way. However, this company is routinely proving its ineptitude and frankly I'm massively concerned about Avalanche Software, NetherRealm Studios, and Rocksteady, as if Hogwarts Legacy 2, the next Mortal Kombat/Injustice, and the rumoured Batman game (which if recent events are to go by, it wouldn't surprise me to see it become a casualty before its arrival in several years) do not succeed to the level Warner expects, we could see even more talented teams, studios, and ideas scrapped and left rotting in the streets.