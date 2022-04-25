Has Microsoft given us a hint about Xbox Series S/X sales numbers?

HQ

Unlike Sony, Microsoft does not reveal how many Xbox consoles they have sold, something they stopped doing during the Xbox One era, likely as a result of losing big time to PlayStation 4. Today, Xbox seems to be doing way better and Microsoft are sharing a lot of numbers again, but only about numbers of players they have and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

This means we still don't have any official numbers on the current Xbox sales, and the closest thing we have comes from the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, who tweeted early in January that Series S/X had "12 million shipped [consoles] according to our estimates". And it turns out this number might actually have been fairly close.

During the weekend, the Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg retweeted a post from the site VGChartz saying:

"Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 sales comparison after 17 months:

XSX|S: 13.87M

X360: 9.38M

After 17 months the Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Xbox 360 by 4.49M units."

While VGChartz isn't a source we're using for sales numbers here at Gamereactor as it is known to be unreliable at times, this is a retweet from a person who definitely has all the information he needs about Xbox sales numbers. This means they are probably fairly correct and gives us a hunch of the current console sales, and also reveals that Xbox Series S/X is selling a lot faster than Xbox 360, which is the best selling Xbox console ever.

As a comparison, PlayStation 5 had sold 17.3 million units as of December 31. While this means PlayStation 5 is selling more than Xbox Series S/X, it also means that Microsoft is closing the gap somewhat between the formats sales wise, as PlayStation 4 sold roughly twice as much as Xbox One.