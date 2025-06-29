Has John Malkovich been cut from The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

HQ

Disney and Marvel Studios has actually been good about keeping secrets in relation to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While we have become used to Marvel productions being very leaky ships, this film now only seems to be sharing information that it wants to share, which is why around a month ahead of the premiere, we still don't exactly know who Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles, or John Malkovich will be playing.

All four actors were mentioned in press material for the film, although it's now unclear if all four will actually be involved. We saw this because Malkovich seems to have been scrubbed from the material, suggesting that the iconic actor won't actually appear in the movie.

Granted, this could just be to further prevent spoilers, but it does seem unorthodox that a previously referenced actor has had his name removed from the material, leading to the question of if Malkovich's role has been axed from the film.

Either way, we'll know for a fact in a few weeks, when The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in cinemas on July 25.