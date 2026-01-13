Has Funko Pop spoiled something that hasn't yet happened in Fallout: Season 2?

HQ

Funko Pop has been experiencing some financial difficulties recently, but continues to roll out new figures based on pop culture phenomena at a rapid rate, and Amazon's Fallout series is no exception, of course. That's why few people were surprised when they unveiled Fallout Caesar and Fallout Lucy from the second season of the series.

But... eagle-eyed fans have noticed something interesting. Now, there's a potential spoiler alert here, because this Fallout Caesar is none other than Lacerta Legate, played by Macaulay Culkin. We've already met him, but back then he wasn't Caesar and didn't have gold armour, a wreath, or anything like that, which this Funko Pop figure does. It seems a little unlikely that Funko, which is usually very detail-oriented, would dream something up that Amazon's quality control department would then let pass, so it appears that the civil war that started in episode three of this season will be won by Lacerta Legate.

Hopefully, this isn't a spoiler that affects the story that much (since most of us probably guessed that Culkin's character had a better chance of winning than his competitor, whom we haven't even met), but we know how important things like this are to some people, so Funko's decision will likely be discussed and criticised extensively until Lacerta Legate becomes Caesar.