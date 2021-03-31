Has Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer been cancelled?

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red made it clear from the get-go that there were plans of having a multiplayer component in Cyberpunk 2077, but it's been more than a year since we were told it probably wouldn't launch until 2022. Now it sounds like we might not even get it at all.

Because CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński said the following in today's strategy update:

"Previously we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan given our new more systemic and agile approach. Instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day."

Maybe it's just me, but that statement kind of made it sound like Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn't get a multiplayer mode or stand-alone game after all, so I contacted the company in hopes of a clarification. Unfortunately, that didn't help much, as they had no further comments at this time beyond referring to what Kiciński said right after:

"We are building an online technology that can be seamlessly integrated into development of our future games. This technology will power online components we choose to introduce in our games, and will ensure we can do so without any great technological debt. With this technology in place, we can start to grow an online community powered by our own GOG Galaxy platform, which connects gamers both inside and outside of our games."

The fact that they refuse to give a clear answer sure makes it seem like the project at the very least has changed considerably since last year, if not been cancelled outright. Time will tell, but let's just give them room to fix and improve Cyberpunk 2077 and the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for now.