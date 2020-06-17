Has Amazon France leaked PS5's price and release date?

You're watching Advertisements

Last Thursday, we discovered what the PS5 will look like and some of the games that are set to release on the platform. Nevertheless, two questions were still remaining; How much is it going to cost? When exactly will the PS5 be available?

We previously reported that Sony's next-gen console's price had leaked, and at the time, it was said to cost £600, which was a little expensive, but definitely not unbelievable. This time, Amazon France may have revealed that the PS5 would cost 499€/450£ and be released on November 20, before deleting the listing.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so take this information with a grain of salt. Does it seem plausible to you?