Has a new Remedy game been spotted on Epic Games Store?

You're watching Advertisements

Finnish game developer Remedy Entertainment's latest game was Control, and it was released back in late August 2019 (you can read our review right here). Now it seems as though Remedy's next project already has an entry on the Epic Games Store database.

Epicdata.info has multiple entries from Remedy, and they all point to something called "BigFish". The original entry was created earlier this month, and there was an update during this week.

This, of course, does not necessarily mean that Remedy's next game is soon going to get an official announcement. Also, it is not likely, that "BigFish" would be the next expansion for Control.

It must be said, that a few months ago Remedy announced a publishing agreement with Epic Games on two upcoming games. One of these two is said to be a big AAA game, while the other is a smaller game set in the same universe. So there is a possibility, that the other one of these two games is "BigFish".

Thanks, MP1st