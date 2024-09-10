Harvey Weinstein in intensive care after emergency heart surgery

HQ

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is currently in intensive care recovering from emergency heart surgery. He was removed from prison on Monday and taken to a hospital in New York where he received urgent care.

It is believed Weinstein is not in a critical condition, but his health is still a major concern. Since contracting COVID in July, Weinstein suffered pneumonia in both of his lungs. He had already had a 10-day stay in hospital earlier in the year.

Weinstein has been in prison since 2020. However, that 2020 ruling was thrown out, but because Weinstein was found guilty of another rape charge in 2022, he remains in prison with more than a decade still left to serve.

Thanks, Sky News.

