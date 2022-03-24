Harvey Dent actor confirmed for the Gotham Knights series

HQ

As you might might have heard of, Warner is currently in pre-production for a TV series called Gotham Knights, which isn't directly affiliated with the game coming this fall bearing the same title. Both are however telling the story of how Gotham City is affected after Batman has been killed.

Now the series has found the actor for Harvey Dent, also later known as Two-Face, and he will be played by Misha Collins (Supernatural). Here's the official Gotham Knights description:

"Dashing, with a swagger, Harvey Dent is Gotham's charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey's idealism and single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham's most feared supervillains, Two-Face."

The showrunner of Gotham (which ran for five seasons, 2014-2019), Danny Cannon, is confirmed as the director of Gotham Knights. Unfortunately, we still don't know when the pilot will be released, and no filming has started yet.

Thanks Variety