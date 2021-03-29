LIVE

Death's Door

Harvest people's souls as a crow in Death's Door

The game is set to release this Summer.

One of the more interesting games on display during the indie broadcast from Microsoft was a little adventure called Death's Door. In this action gem, we get to play a deadly crow tasked with harvesting people's souls, but it all comes to a day when our little bird has to go to a world that does not yet know the concept of death. In other words, expect epic battles with creatures that have been able to grow strong without the fear of a shortened life, and it is your job to restore balance.

Death's Door is due to launch this summer for both PC and Xbox, and you can check out a first trailer below.

