Harvest Moon: One World announced for Nintendo Switch

Here's a nice surprise - Nintendo announced Harvest Moon: One World for the Nintendo Switch, and although it didn't share a specific release date, it guaranteed that the game will be arriving on the console later this year.

The press release states that One World is being developed with a "new engine and new graphics" to "upgrade this experience for 2020", while also sharing the following premise:

"Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? In the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series, that's the situation players will find themselves in. Only an old book gives hints of what once was... Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there's literally an entire world to explore."

There are currently no videos or screenshots for Harvest Moon: One World, just a logo, but still, it's good to know there's a new Harvest Moon coming in 2020.