      Harvest Moon, Kirby and more suddenly added to Nintendo Switch Online

      Four NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy classics are now available.

      One of the reasons why Nintendo Switch Online doesn't seem to get as much word of mouth as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live is that you never know when new "free" games will be added to the former service. Some additions are announced weeks before, while others suddenly show up. Today is an example of the latter, and it's a pleasant surprise.

      The trailer below announces that Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble, Mystery Tower and Blaster Master: Enemy Below have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library today, so get farming, tumbling, puzzling and/or blasting if you want a break from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

