Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea will be the next entry into the beloved series

Publisher Natsume Inc. has revealed the next anticipated chapter in the wider Harvest Moon series. Known as Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, this will be another farming-focussed life-sim experience that will introduce a focus on taming wolves and journeying further than ever before.

Announced in a post on social media, it has been confirmed that Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and both Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. We don't yet have a firm launch date nor window, but a synopsis of what the game will offer has been shared.

"The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village where you were raised, wild wolves appear at night. There are even rumors of a large guardian wolf that rules them all...but you and your best friend are about to change that! Throwing caution to the wind, you'll set out on a mission to tame those wolves and end up unlocking a journey far greater than you imagined."

On top of this, a handful of images for the game have been offered up, giving a taste of the farming, exploration, and wolves too.