Harry Potter's world recreated in Minecraft with amazing detail

Floo Network has been working on recreating of the wonderful world of Harry Potter in Minecraft for a very long time, and it doesn't seem like Warner Bros. minds at all since Witchcraft and Wizardry has been available in alpha and beta form since earlier this year without anyone trying to shut the project down. And now the team is done, and it's easily one of the most impressive things we've ever seen in Minecraft.

You can take a closer look at this blocky masterpiece in this video, and if you feel like downloading it and indulging yourself in Harry Potter - just head over here. Not only does it have... well... everything, but there are also quests that make it possible to experience life at Hogwarts.