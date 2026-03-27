Harry Potter, Xbox Partner Preview, and Fortnite are the topics of the latest The Gamereactor Show

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We're back to the usual schedule this week and serving up another The Gamereactor Show episode to take you into the weekend. For the 85th episode of the show, we have a few major talking points to touch upon spanning the biggest stories of the week that was.

For one, we spend a considerable amount of time delving into the Xbox Partner Preview and what stood out to us and likewise our general impressions of the otherwise rather mediocre show.

To follow up on this, we share opinions on the Harry Potter TV series trailer and how we may or may not be entirely convinced by what it is we've been shown so far. This is then before touching on the mega Epic Games layoffs that have rocked the Fortnite development team.

Catch all of this below or on your podcast provider of choice, be that Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.