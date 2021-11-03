Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to cast its final spell on January 31, 2022

HQ

Despite Pokemon Go still being absolutely massive, and Pikmin Bloom only just launching recently, all is not well in the mobile augmented reality game scene. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially be shutting down in a few months, seeing the AR game from Niantic casting its final spell.

Revealed in a blog post, the game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, where on this very day, those who already had the game installed will no longer be able to purchase in-game content.

Then, around seven weeks afterwards, on January 31, 2022 the game, the community forum, and all social media associated with the game will all close down, wrapping up the life of this mobile title.

As part of this decision, Niantic and Warner Bros. Games has given a statement, which doesn't exactly explain why the game will be shutting down, just noting that "putting an end to the Calamity" is part of it.

"When we launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, our vision was to allow players to experience the wizarding world right in their real-world surroundings as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. Over the years, millions of witches and wizards around the globe have embarked on real-world adventures, coming together to keep magic hidden safe within the wizarding world while joining forces to take on The Unforgivable. During this time, players have also worked alongside Hermione and Harry as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the London Five and are now on the verge of putting an end to the Calamity."

Even with the game closing, there will be a few new things to look forward to in-game until January 31. Over November, there will be new Adversaries events and new Brilliant events, and then in December, we can look forward to more of these, as well as a Holiday event and a Horcrux Hunt. As for January, we're simply told that more details will be coming at a later date.